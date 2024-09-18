Catholic World News

Europe’s Eastern Catholic bishops gather in Romania

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Eastern Catholic bishops of Europe have gathered in Oradea, Romania, for a three-day meeting. The meeting’s theme is “the relationship between bishop and priests: brotherhood and humanity,”

Ciprian-Vasile Olinici, a Romanian government official, recalled the Pope’s 2019 beatification, in Romania, of Greek Catholic bishops martyred under Communism. He also told the 60 assembled prelates that as the Christian world “is making constant efforts to keep the Gospel message alive in an increasingly secularized society tempted to renounce its roots and Christian values, this meeting has historic significance.”

Archbishop Gintaras Grušas, president of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, noted that the meeting takes place two weeks before the second session of the Synod on synodality. He said, “I pray that this week’s discussions will strengthen the understanding of this special relationship [between bishops and priests] and the profound impact it has on the renewal of the Church.”

Bishop Sofronie Drincec, the local Romanian Orthodox bishop, thanked those who “try to faithfully preserve the rich tradition of the Christian East, a complicated objective in an increasingly secularized world. By keeping sacred what we have inherited, the hope of a bright future in the arms of God will endure.”

