Direct yourselves to God, ‘first truth and supreme good’: Pope’s message for Québec anniversary

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter, dated September 3 and released September 17, to Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, France, his special envoy for the upcoming 350th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Québec in Canada.

“That spiritual seed, scattered, with divine grace supporting it, was able to grow and bear abundant fruit,” the Pontiff wrote in his Latin-language letter. “You will exhort all participants that, just as all created things are ordered to their Creator, so they should freely direct themselves to Him, the first truth and supreme good.”

