Papal message for World Youth Day: ‘Those who hope in the Lord will run and not be weary’

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released Pope Francis’s message for the 39th World Youth Day, which will be celebrated in dioceses around the world on the feast of Christ the King in November. The message, dated August 29, was released on September 17.

The theme of the message is “Those who hope in the Lord will run and not be weary (cf. Isaiah 40:31).” The message’s four sections are entitled

The pilgrimage of life and its challenges

Pilgrims in the desert

From tourists to pilgrims

Pilgrims of hope for the mission

In 1985, Pope St. John Paul II announced the annual celebration of World Youth Day in the dioceses of the world. In addition, World Youth Days have been celebrated internationally every few years—most recently, in Lisbon (2023).

