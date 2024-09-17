Catholic World News

Exiled Nicaraguan bishop appointed as Synod participant

September 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua as a participant in the October session of the Synod of Bishops.

Bishop Alvarez was arrested in 2022 because of his criticism of the Ortega regime, convicted in February 2023 and sentenced to a 26-year prison term, then expelled from the country in January of this year. He has been living in exile in Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

