Synod meeting will open with unusual ‘penitential service’

September 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The October session of the Synod of Bishops will include a penitential service in which participants will be asked to join in confessing sins that the Church community has committed against the defenseless.

In announcing the unusual service, the Synod Office explained: “Pope Francis has taught us that it is also necessary that the Church ask for forgiveness by calling out sins by name, feeling pain and even shame, because we are all sinners in need of mercy.”

The Pontiff will preside at the penitential service, which will be held at the conclusion of the spiritual retreat that begins the Synod session. The service will include testimony from victims of each of the sins that are to be confessed. The announcement listed these sins:

Sin against peace

Sin against creation, against indigenous populations, against migrants

Sin of abuse

Sin against women, family, youth

Sin of using doctrine as stones to be hurled

Sin against poverty

Sin against synodality / lack of listening, communion, and participation of all

Those who confess these sins and ask for forgiveness “will do so in the name of all the baptized,” the Synod office says. “The aim is not to denounce the sin of others, but to acknowledge oneself as a member of those who, by omission or action, become the cause of suffering and responsible for the evil inflicted on the innocent and defenseless.”

The service will conclude with an address by Pope Francis, in which he will ask the forgives of God and of all humanity.

