Catholic World News

Massachusetts pro-lifers seek murder prosecution under Unborn Victims of Violence Act

September 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Boston Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A murder case in Massachusetts could give federal prosecutors a clear opportunity to enforce the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, pro-life advocates argue.

Matthew Farwell, a former police officer, is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore after she revealed that she was pregnant. Farwell had allegedly exploited Birchmore sexually for years, beginning the relationship when she was 12 years old.

In announcing the indictment of Farwell, federal prosecutors charged him with “killing [Birchmore] and her unborn baby in an attempt to cover up his alleged crime.” But to date the prosecutors have not invoked the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, which would allow a separate federal charge for the death of the baby.

“It is hard to imagine a more clear-cut case for enforcing federal law for protecting unborn children than this one,” Roger Severino, the vice president of domestic policy at the Heritage Foundation, told the Boston Herald.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!