Archbishop Chaput: ‘Not all religions seek the same God’

September 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Chaput reflects on the Pope’s comment in Singapore that all religions are paths to God, and remarks that “hopefully what he said is not quite what he meant.”

The retired Archbishop of Philadelphia writes in First Things:

Simply put: Not all religions seek the same God, and some religions are both wrong and potentially dangerous, materially and spiritually.

