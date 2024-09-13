Catholic World News

Bells restored to Notre Dame as reopening approaches

September 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Truckers delivered eight massive bells to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on September 13. The bells, having been restored after being damage in the fire that devastated the basilica in 2019, will be hung once again in the rebuilt towers.

Restoration workers are now removing the scaffolding that was used in the restoration process. Notre Dame will be reopened on December 8.

