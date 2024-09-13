Catholic World News

Pope ends 12-day voyage, returns to Rome

September 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis ended his 12-day trip to Asia and Oceania on September 13, boarding a flight from Singapore at midday (local time), which would arrive in Rome early Friday evening.

On the final day of his voyage the Pontiff met with priests and religious, visited a home for the elderly, and spoke to an inter-religious gathering of young people before heading to the airport for his return flight.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!