Catholic World News

Power of love is theme for papal homily in Singapore

September 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass for a congregation of about 50,000 at the national sports stadium in Singapore on September 12.

Although he was not the principal celebrant, the Pope delivered the homily, in which he described the Catholic Church in Singapore as “vibrant, growing and engaged in constructive dialogue with the various other Confessions and Religions with which it shares this wonderful land.”

The main theme of the Pope’s homily was the power of love as a creative force. He said that “while people may think that they are primarily about money, techniques or even engineering ability, which are certainly useful, very useful, what we really find is love, precisely the love that builds up.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!