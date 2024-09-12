Catholic World News

Papal praise for Fr. Arrupe in meeting with Singapore Jesuits

September 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During a September 12 gathering with Jesuits in Singapore, Pope Francis encouraged “prayer following the model of Father Pedro Arrupe,” who was superior general of the Jesuit order from 1965 until a severe stroke prompted his resignation in 1983.

Father Antonio Spadaro, who provided a report on the meeting for Vatican News, said that the Pope was spiritually close to the late Father Arrupe, who is revered by liberal Jesuits. He said that the Pontiff is hoping for the late superior’s canonization.

