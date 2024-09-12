Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of German bishop accused of covering up abuse

September 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Heinz-Günter Bongartz, 69, from the office of auxiliary bishop of Hildesheim, Germany.

After a 2017 report found that he mishandled abuse cases, the prelate apologized and offered to resign. A subsequent report, published in 2021, offered additional evidence that Bishop Bongartz, a former diocesan personnel director and vicar general, mishandled abuse cases.

