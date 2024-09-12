Catholic World News

New nuncio in South Africa expresses hope for ‘continued authentic democracy’

September 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Henryk Jagodziński, the new apostolic nuncio to South Africa, presented his credentials to Acting President Paul Mashatile, three months after a seismic national election in which the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority after 30 years.

Archbishop Jagodziński expressed hope that the nation will “continue to exemplify what authentic democracy could do, authentic democracy which is [a] source of good life for everyone.”

“The Holy See stands beside all citizens of the country as [they] continue to strive to ensure that all are given a voice, especially the weak and marginalized,” he added.

Archbishop Jagodziński’s hope for “continued authentic democracy” could be interpreted as a statement of concern that South Africa could potentially follow the path of other African nations where democracy is in decline, whether from violent, corrupt elections or from military coups.

