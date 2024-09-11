Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Singapore: last stop on voyage

September 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis arrived in Singapore on September 11 to begin the final visit of his 12-day trip to Asia and Oceania.

Arriving in the afternoon on a flight from East Timor, the Pontiff was greeted at Changi International Airport by government and Church officials. He was due to meet with members of the Jesuit order later in the day at the St. Francis Xavier Retreat Center.

In contrast to East Timor, which is overwhelmingly Catholic, Singapore has only a small Catholic population, making up only 3.5% of the country’s people. Buddhists account for the largest religious group in Singapore, accounting for roughly one-third of the population in a society with an extraordinarily wide range of religious groups.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!