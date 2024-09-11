Catholic World News

Papal message highlights importance of literarcy

September 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has signed a message in the Pope’s name for International Literacy Day.

“The Holy Father calls upon political decision-makers, educators and the general public to appreciate more deeply the vital role played by literacy in the building of a more educated, fraternal, supportive and peaceful society,” said Cardinal Parolin.

He added, “Echoing the words of St. John Paul II, he [Pope Francis] trusts that ‘people, freed from fear and the threat of potentially apocalyptic armed conflicts, will learn not to oppose one another but to intensify the bonds of fraternity uniting them, thanks to the means of communication offered by modern civilization.’”

