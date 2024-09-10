Catholic World News

Flooding closes Lourdes grotto

September 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Gave de Pau, a French river, has flooded its banks, leading to the temporary closure of the grotto at the Marian shrine of Lourdes and the evacuation of hundreds of pilgrims.

Pope Francis referred to the flooding during his apostolic journey to Papua New Guinea. “On this Sunday, on which falls the liturgical feast of the Nativity of Mary, our thoughts turn to the Shrine of Lourdes, which unfortunately has been affected by flooding,” he said during his Angelus address on September 8.

