International Eucharistic Congress opens in Ecuador

September 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The 53th International Eucharistic Congress opened in Quito, Ecuador, on September 8, with a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Jaime Spengler, OFM, of Porto Alegre, Brazil, the president of CELAM (the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council).

The theme of the Congress, which lasts until September 15, is “Fraternidad para sanar el mundo” [Fraternity to heal the world]. The theme of the Congress’s first day was “Wounded world: ‘Where is your brother?’ (Genesis 4:9).”

The “Mass parts and hymns that were contemporary but also in continuity with the Gregorian tradition,” said Father Thomas Petri, OP, who covered the event for EWTN. “Nothing weird, or off-putting. It was a Mass clearly devoted to the worship of God.”

