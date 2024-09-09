Cardinal opposes efforts to declare Papua New Guinea a Christian nation
September 09, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Ribat of Port Moresby, the leading prelate in Papua New Guinea, has opposed efforts by evangelical Protestants to amend the nation’s constitution so as to declare the nation a Christian state.
Summarizing Cardinal Ribat’s concerns, the Fides news agency reported that the nation’s constitution already “guarantees freedom of conscience, thought and religion and the right of every citizen to freely practice his faith: a democratic regulatory framework based on the rule of law that allows the peaceful and free development of any religious community.”
The western Pacific nation of 9.8 million (map)—which Pope Francis visited from September 6-8—is 57% Protestant and 32% Catholic, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
This cardinal doesn't explain what in his understanding would be the downside of declaring his (predominantly Christian) country a Christian nation. His opinion happens to match the opinion of anti Christian global forces, which is strange and sad.