Cardinal opposes efforts to declare Papua New Guinea a Christian nation

September 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Ribat of Port Moresby, the leading prelate in Papua New Guinea, has opposed efforts by evangelical Protestants to amend the nation’s constitution so as to declare the nation a Christian state.

Summarizing Cardinal Ribat’s concerns, the Fides news agency reported that the nation’s constitution already “guarantees freedom of conscience, thought and religion and the right of every citizen to freely practice his faith: a democratic regulatory framework based on the rule of law that allows the peaceful and free development of any religious community.”

The western Pacific nation of 9.8 million (map)—which Pope Francis visited from September 6-8—is 57% Protestant and 32% Catholic, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

