Ukraine official says Orthodox body must sever ties with Moscow

September 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The head of Ukraine’s State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience says that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) must break off ties with the Patriarchate of Moscow or face a legal ban under the terms of a new national law.

Victor Yelenskyi denied that the law is intended to outlaw the UOC, and said that the legislation will allow the UOC to continue. However he stipulated: “The only requirement is to sever ties with the Moscow Patriarch, who is actively involved in propaganda supporting the war against Ukraine.”

The UOC has historically been affiliated with the Moscow patriarchate—unlike the rival Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which has won recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople as an autonomous Orthodox body. However UOC leaders have distanced themselves from Moscow since the Russian invasion.

The new law allows the UOC a 9-month period to demonstrate that it has ended its affiliation with Moscow. If that deadline is not met the government could take action to outlaw UOC activities.

