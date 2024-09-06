Catholic World News

Religious broadcasters sue IRS over rule limiting political speech for nonprofits

September 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The National Religious Broadcasters Association has filed against the IRS, in a challenge to the constitutionality of the Johnson Amendment.

The amendment to US tax law, sponsored by then-Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson in 1954, denies tax-exempt status to nonprofit corporations, including churches, that “participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”

The National Religious Broadcasters Association, joined by two Texas churches, argues that the law “thereby silences their speech, while providing no realistic alternative for operating in any other fashion. Churches have no choice; they are automatically silenced vis-à-vis political candidates.”

