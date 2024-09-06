Catholic World News

Vatican announces symposium on popular movements

September 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has announced that it will host a symposium to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Pope’s first address to popular movements.

The event, entitled “Planting a flag in the face of dehumanization,” will take place on September 20, and is cosponsored by the Encuentro Mundial de Movimientos Populares (World Meeting of Popular Movements).

In his 2014 address, Pope Francis emphasized the “three t’s” (tierra, techo, and trabajo, or land, housing, and work), which has become a theme of his teaching:

This meeting of ours responds to a very concrete desire, something that any father and mother would want for their children – a desire for what should be within everyone’s reach, namely land, housing and work. However, nowadays, it is sad to see that land, housing and work are ever more distant for the majority. It is strange but, if I talk about this, some say that the Pope is communist.



They do not understand that love for the poor is at the center of the Gospel. Land, housing and work, what you struggle for, are sacred rights. To make this claim is nothing unusual; it is the social teaching of the Church.

