Venezuela’s Maduro declares Christmas begins in October

September 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that the Christmas season will begin on October 1, saying that his decree is motivated by “homage and gratitude” to the country’s people for re-electing him.

Maduro’s re-election has been hotly contested, with angry demonstrators charging that the election results were fraudulent—a claim that international observers have backed. Nevertheless Maduro promised an early Christmas season of “peace, happiness and security.”

The Catholic bishops of Venezuela reacted to the presidential decree with a statement that the Christmas celebration “should not be used for propaganda or particular political purposes.” The bishops pointed out that the Church’s liturgical calendar offers Advent as a preparation for Christmas.

