Vatican spokesman: Compassion ‘makes the world go round’

September 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on papal remarks in Jakarta, a Vatican spokesman said that compassion “makes the world go round.”

“Compassion is what Jesus exemplifies on every page of the Gospel: He does not remain indifferent to reality, but is deeply moved, allowing Himself to be wounded by the stories and the needs of those He encounters,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

“Indifference, on the other hand, which over time hardens into cynicism, leads us to believe we are freer,” Tornielli continued. “But in reality, it gradually makes us less human.”

