New UN report documents ‘severe deterioration’ of human rights in Nicaragua

September 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The UN Human Rights Office has published a 17-page report on human rights abuses in Nicaragua over the past year.

“Religious freedoms in Nicaragua continued to be subjected to undue restrictions, according to the report,” the Office of the Human Commissioner for Human Rights stated. “At least 27 Catholic priests and seminarians were arbitrarily arrested between October 2023 and January 2024. A group of 31 clergymen were expelled from the country after being detained for various periods.”

The Office’s statement continued:

Authorities have also revoked the legal status of many religious organizations, as part of a wider trend of arbitrary cancellations of NGOs’ legal status. During the reporting period, over 300 organizations, including those defending women’s rights, had their status revoked. In August 2024, a further 1,700 organizations were shut down in the most severe blow inflicted to civil society, bringing the total number of dissolved organizations to over 5,000 since 2018.

