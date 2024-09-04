Catholic World News

Orthodox prelates rap Moscow’s support of Russian offensive in Ukraine

CWN Editor's Note: An assembly (synaxis) of Orthodox leaders, convened by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, has sharply criticized the Russian Orthodox Church for its support of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The synaxis decried “the the transformation of the Church into a secular institution, as well as its use to promote state interests and the ongoing war in Ukraine following the unprovoked invasion of a sovereign state by the Russian Federation.”

Reflecting the mounting tension between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox leadership, the meeting also criticized “the canonical encroachment of the Moscow Patriarchate on the canonical territory of the Church of Alexandria and the resulting schism and scandal among the People of God in Africa.”

