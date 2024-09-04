Catholic World News

Indonesian leader praises Pope’s backing of two-state solution in Middle East

September 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As he formally greeted Pope Francis to Jakarta on September 4, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo thanked the Pontiff for his public statements on the war in Gaza.

“Indonesia appreciates the stance and position of the Holy Father, who tirelessly calls for peace in Palestine and advocates for the two-state solution because war brings no benefit to any of us,” said Widodo, the leader of the world’s most populous Islamic nation.

