Thuringia’s bishops rue political party’s victory in state elections

September 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the German state of Thuringia (map) lamented the election victory of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD, Alternative for Germany) party.

“We bishops remain open and willing to seek dialogue with AfD voters,” the state’s bishops said after the election. “Nevertheless, we would like to emphasize once again that the AfD’s racial-nationalist agenda is not compatible with the Christian faith.”

In February, Germany’s bishops issued a three-page statement critical of the party. The bishops said:

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in particular is now dominated by a racial-nationalist attitude ... We say with all clarity: racial nationalism is incompatible with the Christian image of God and man. Right-wing extremist parties and those that are rampant on the fringes of this ideology therefore cannot be a place of political activity for Christians and cannot be voted for.

