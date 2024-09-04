Catholic World News

Pakistan: Christian woman, sentenced for blasphemy, released from prison after 8 years

September 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Shagufta Kausar, a Pakistani Christian woman, has been released from prison, nearly eight years after her conviction for blasphemy.

“After being accused—despite not owning a cell phone—of having sent a blasphemous text message to a local imam, I was imprisoned in isolation,” she recounted. “After being sentenced to death, I suffered from heat, hunger, and separation from my family. The only thing that nurtured me, which became my source of serenity, was my faith in Jesus Christ.”

