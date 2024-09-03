Catholic World News

Ukrainian monastery abbot drafted for military duty

September 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The abbot of an Orthodox monastery in Ukraine has been drafted into the country’s army and ordered to report for training.

Archimandrite Varlaam Didenko, who has been the abbot of Holy Transfiguration monastery in Tereblia, reported on August 31 that he was sent to a training center. His monastic community is part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, historically affiliated with the Moscow patriarchate, which has been under heavy pressure from the Ukrainian government since the Russian invasion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

