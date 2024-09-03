Catholic World News

Pontiff greets each reporter on flight to Indonesia

September 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his flight from Rome to Jakarta on September 2, Pope Francis spent some time speaking individually to each of the 85 accredited journalists on the papal plane.

The Pope walked up and down the aisles of the plane, leaning heavily on a crutch, shaking hands with each member of the media crew.

