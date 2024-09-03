Catholic World News

Pope renews condemnation of warfare

September 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a group of young people meeting this week on Italy’s Amalfi coast, Pope Francis repeated his insistence that war is unjustifiable. “Do not give in to the thought that war can solve problems and lead to peace,” the Pope said. “War is always a defeat, a shameful surrender to the forces of evil.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!