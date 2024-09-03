Catholic World News

Indonesia is home to world’s largest seminary

September 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Indonesia—the first stop on the Pope’s apostolic journey to four Southeast Asian nations—is the home to the world’s largest seminary by enrollment, the Associated Press reports.

St. Peter’s Interdiocesan Seminary in Ritapiret educates priests for the Archdiocese of Ende and its suffragan sees. The number of diocesan priests in Indonesia rose from 2,203 in 2017 to 2,466 in 2022. In addition, there are 3,437 priests who belong to religious orders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!