Federal court allows Alabama law prohibiting puberty blockers to go into effect

September 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has permitted Alabama’s SB 184 to go into effect. The law prohibits prescriptions “intended to alter the minor child’s gender or delay puberty.”

In his decision, Chief Judge William Pryor lamented the practice of “unelected judges with life tenure enjoin[ing] enforcement of laws enacted by elected representatives following regular procedures, all in the name of fundamental rights that the Constitution never names but allegedly secures.”

