‘Hope, Action and the Eucharist in Creation’: US bishops’ statement for World Day of Prayer for Creation

September 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have written “Hope, Action and the Eucharist in Creation,” a statement for the World Day of Prayer for Creation.

“This year, the message of hope and care for creation resonates deeply with the Catholic community in the United States that continues to experience the joy of the National Eucharistic Congress,” said Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Bishop A. Elias Zaidan. “Drawing from the thought of Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI, we offer these reflections on hope in the Lord in a scientific age, which impel us to renew once more the call to care for all of God’s creation.”

