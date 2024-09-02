Catholic World News

Pope begins longest foreign voyage

September 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis left Fiumicino Airport in Rome late on Monday afternoon, September 3, to begin the 45th foreign trip of his pontificate: a voyage that will take him to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore.

The 12-day trip— the longest that Pope Francis has made— begins with a 13-hour flight to Jakarta, Indonesia, where the Pontiff is due to arrive just before noon on Tuesday, local time. After a brief welcoming ceremony, he will spend the remainder of the day resting, before embarking on a series of events in Jakarta on Wednesday through Friday.

On Friday the papal plane will head to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, where he will tackle another schedule of meetings. Sunday afternoon he will make a quick plane trip to Vanimo, also in Papua New Guinea, returning to Port Moresby in the evening.

On Monday, September 9, the Pope leaves for East Timor. Then on Friday he continues to Singapore, ending his voyage with a return flight to Rome on Friday, September 13.

The entire trip will cover more than 20,000 miles. About 70 journalists are accompanying the Pontiff on the flights, and expecting the usual question-and-answer session during the trip.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!