Priest leaves ministry for marriage; Italian bishop urges support

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Slovakian priest serving in an Italian diocese has announced that he will leave the priesthood in order to marry a woman who is pregnant with his child.

Father Tomas Hiavaty said that he “loved being a priest,” but also is “madly” in love with the woman, and anxious to provide for her and the unborn child, who has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Bishop Marco Brunetti of Alba encouraged the people of the diocese of support the laicized priest, saying that he had acted with “great transparency and sense of responsibility.”

