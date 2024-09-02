Catholic World News

New Jersey diocese sues federal agencies over clergy visas

September 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, has brought suit against federal agencies, charging that a dramatic slowdown in processing visa applications “will severe and substantial disruption to the lives and religious freedoms” of priests from other countries currently serving in the US.

The diocese argues that because of the long waiting period for visas, foreign-born priests who are working in this country may be forced to leave before they can renew their green cards. The delays are “not sustainable,” the suit charges.

The suit names the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Citizenship and Immigration Services as defendants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!