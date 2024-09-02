Catholic World News

Papal solidarity with Ukrainians amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A week after Pope Francis denounced Ukraine’s ban on the Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the Pontiff denounced Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“I am always close to the tormented Ukrainian people, hard hit by attacks on the energy infrastructure,” Pope Francis said on September 1. “Besides causing deaths and injuries, they have left over a million people without electricity and water.”

The Pope added, “Let us remember that the voice of the innocent is always heard by God, who does not remain indifferent to their suffering!”

