Seminarian beatified as martyr in Slovakia

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ján Havlík (1928-1965), a Vincentian seminarian who died from the effects of torture perpetrated by the Czechoslovakian Communist regime, was beatified as a martyr at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows in Šaštín, Slovakia.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided at the outdoor Mass of beatification on August 31.

“May [Havlík’s] perseverance in bearing witness to faith in Christ encourage those who still suffer similar trials,” Pope Francis said the following day. “A round of applause for the new Blessed!”

