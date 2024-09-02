Catholic World News

Jesus teaches that purity is a matter of inner dispositions, Pope tells pilgrims

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on September 1, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23) and noted that “Jesus speaks about the pure and the impure: a matter very dear to his contemporaries, which was linked principally to the observance of rites and rules of behavior, to avoid any contact with things or persons considered unclean and, if this happened, to erase the ‘stain.’”

“Purity, Jesus says, is not linked to external rites, but is first and foremost linked to inner dispositions, interior dispositions,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “To be pure, therefore, it is no use washing one’s hands several times if one then, within the heart, harbors evil feelings such as greed, envy or pride, or evil intentions such as deceit, theft, betrayal and slander.”

The Pope encouraged the faithful to avoid gossip and to avoid treating “one’s own relatives at home with coldness and detachment, or neglect their elderly parents, who are in need of help and company” (cf. Mark 7:10-13). He added, “We are made for something else. We are made for purity of life, for tenderness, for love.”

The Pope concluded:

Let us ask ourselves, then: do I live my faith in a consistent manner, that is, what I do in church, do I try to do outside in the same spirit? By my sentiments, words and deeds, do I make what I say in prayer tangible in closeness and respect for my brothers and sisters? Let us think about this. And may Mary, Mother most pure, help us to make our life, in heartfelt and practiced love, worship pleasing to God (cf. Romans 12:1).

