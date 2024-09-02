Catholic World News

The Eucharist makes us one body: papal letter

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to his legate at the upcoming International Eucharistic Congress in Ecuador, Pope Francis wrote that by the “Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ ... we are made one body” and “fused into one existence.”

“In the Eucharistic sacrament, love for God and love for the neighbor are truly united: the incarnate God draws us all to himself, immerses us in his furnace of charity, which in the symbol of the Sacred Heart of Jesus most eminently expresses the image of that eternal love,” the Pope wrote in his letter to Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo. The letter, dated August 15, was released on August 31.

Pope Francis recalled that the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress coincides with the 150th anniversary of the consecration of Ecuador to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The Pontiff expressed hope that the faithful might “recognize all peoples as brothers from the Eucharistic love that flows from the Heart of Christ, united, children of the one Father and builders of brotherhood.”

