Papal gratitude for electricity, criticism of ‘dirty energy,’ encouragement of innovation

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received directors and employees of Terna Group, an Italian electricity company, on August 31 and expressed gratitude for the positive changes brought by electricity.

“We have to go back to the stories of our grandparents who were farmers, to the day when they flipped the first switch and everything in the house suddenly lit up,” the Pope said. “Many, that evening, said a prayer in gratitude for that ‘miracle’ that improved their lives, that allowed their children to study better and everyone to bathe in hot water.”

At the same time, the Pontiff expressed concern about “dirty energy”:

You are committed to a future powered by clean energy, to new ways of consuming and producing it based increasingly on renewable sources. Indeed, there is a lot of dirty energy on the planet. Dirty, certainly, because of too many fossil and non-renewable sources; but also soiled by injustice, by wars that are born and fed by the hunger for energy; soiled by unfair labor relations, by concentrations of huge profits in a few hands, by unsustainable work rhythms that pollute corporate relations and people’s souls. Good energy is not just a technological issue: production and consumption must become ever more equitable and inclusive.

The solution to conflicts in the energy sector, the Pope continued, “does not lie in one side prevailing over the other; it lies in technological innovation and creativity. And let me emphasize that in creativity, to resolve conflicts, there is dialogue.”

