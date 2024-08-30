Catholic World News

African bishops decry Western ‘missionaries of evil’

August 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: African Church leaders are protesting the work of non-profit groups from Europe and America that promote the homosexual agenda, particularly among young people.

Archbishop Renatus Leonard Nkwande of Mwanza, Tanzania compares the Western activists to the missionaries who brought Christianity to Africa in previous generations. Now, he says, the foreigners seeking to change native cultures are “missionaries of evil.”

