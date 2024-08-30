Catholic World News

Pope speaks on new vision for Pontifical Urban University

August 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke on August 30 to participants in a special meeting to discuss the future of the Pontifical Urban University, stressing the need “to find contemporary expression in efforts to respond to the challenges presently facing the Church and our world.”

The Dicastery for Evangelization has organized this week’s meeting, to consider changes in the Urbaniana, which was established to train missionaries. (See today’s separate CWN headline report.) The Pope encouraged a broad-ranging discussion of the needs of the university and of the Church. He said:

In the particular case of the Urbaniana, it is important that its missionary and intercultural specificity be seen even more clearly in the quality of the formation that it offers, so that its graduates can be creative in mediating the Christian message vis-à-vis other cultures and religions.

