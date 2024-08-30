Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman decries new Afghan law forbidding women from speaking in public

August 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Alessandro Gisotti, vice director of the Editorial Directorate at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, decried a new Afghan law that forbids women from speaking in public.

“The news was picked up by the international media, but unfortunately, it did not get the coverage it deserved and—so far—has not aroused resounding protests and mass movements as it rightly does for so many other issues and civil battles,” said Gisotti. “Yet we should all be shocked and outraged at a decision like this, because mutilating a woman’s voice is an act of unprecedented violence that cannot fail to harm the entire human community, regardless of any religious, ethnic or cultural affiliation.”

