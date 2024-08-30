Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia pens book on old age

August 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life and Grand Chancellor of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute, has written Destinati alla vita [Destined for Life], a book about old age as a time for spiritual growth.

In an excerpt published by the Vatican newspaper, Archbishop Paglia, 79, praised Pope Francis for establishing the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly and said that COVID-19 reminded us that all of us, and not simply the elderly, are fragile.

The prelate lamented an “anti-aging ideology” that “has led to a deep fracture between generations, destabilizing them. Bonds have weakened, they have no duration, no history, no destination. The effect is a sort of interminable adolescence that empties affections and bonds.”

Archbishop Paglia called upon the elderly to reject this ideology. Criticizing the “futile and disorderly war of the sexes, currently underway,” the prelate said he does not wish to “trigger a new form of class struggle” between the elderly and the young, but instead to “reconcile the ages of life: the challenge is the search for a new alliance between generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!