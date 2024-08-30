Catholic World News

Papal meeting with Spanish governor

August 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received María Guardiola, the president (i.e., governor) of Extremadura, in the latest of a series of meetings between the Pontiff and Spanish public officials.

The August 29 audience came five days after the Pope received the mayor of Barcelona.

“When a person like [the Pope] looks you in the eye, he opens your heart,” Guardiola tweeted, as she reflected on “our Christian roots and the responsibility we have in promoting peace and progress.”

