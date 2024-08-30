Catholic World News

OAS leader meets with Pontiff

August 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Nestor Mendez, the assistant secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), on August 29.

Founded in 1948, the multilateral body of 33 nations has recently criticized attacks on religious freedom in Nicaragua and human rights abuses in Venezuela.

After the meeting, Mendez did not refer to the situation in Nicaragua, Venezuela, or other Latin American nations, but instead tweeted:

Honored to have met with His Holiness Pope Francis in Rome today. The Pope’s wisdom and compassion continue to inspire our commitment to peace, social justice, the well-being of the most vulnerable, and urgent action on climate change as a moral imperative.

