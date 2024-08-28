Catholic World News

Strengths, pitfalls seen in the rise of the diocesan COO

August 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar examines the rising trend of the hiring of lay chief operating officers (COOs) by US dioceses.

“As you know, most priests don’t go to school for or have a background in business matters, financial matters, accounting matters, things like that,” said Keith Parsons, COO of the Archdiocese of Denver. “Whether you’re in the Church or you’re in a secular organization, you still have to deal with the human resource laws that exist.”

Father John Beal, canon law professor at the Catholic University of America, said that “canonically, there’s nothing wrong” with the practice. He cautioned, however, that “the danger of the business model is that we’ll forget who we are … You see this in most dioceses, where they’re top heavy with diocesan bureaucracy, and the place where the faith is lived — in the parishes — gets short shrift.”

