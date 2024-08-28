Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: ‘Save the oceans in order to save the planet’

August 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “To save the oceans in order to save the planet,” the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page article in its August 27 edition to the UN Secretary General’s plea to the international community to address rising sea levels.

António Guterres said, “I am in Tonga to issue a global SOS—Save Our Seas—on rising sea levels. A worldwide catastrophe is putting this Pacific paradise in peril.”

“Rising seas are a crisis entirely of humanity’s making,” Guterres continued. “A crisis that will soon swell to an almost unimaginable scale, with no lifeboat to take us back to safety. But if we save the Pacific, we also save ourselves.”

